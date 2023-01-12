“UPND HOUNDING OUT CATHOLIC PRIEST FROM LUNGA DISTRICT UNACCEPTABLE,” NAKACINDA

..As he calls on the Vatican to take keen interest in how UPND are terrorising their clergy..

[Wed. Jan 11, 2023]

The Patriotic Front has noted with dismay the mistreatment of the Catholic Priest in Charge of the conflict management committee in Itala ward, Lunga district of Luapula Province by alleged United Party for National Development Cadres, necessitating him to seek refugee in samfya district.

And PF Information and Publicity Chairperson Raphael Nakacinda has dismissed claims by UPND Secretary General Imenda that the PF are transporting thugs into Itala ward where a by election is scheduled, stating the UPND are applying reverse psychology because they are the ones who have transported cadres to cause havoc in the ward because they have already sensed defeat owing to the massive support that PF enjoys in Luapula Province.

Nakacinda states that should the UPND continue on its trajectory of intimidating independent voices and brutalising church leaders like the Catholic Priest, the PF will be persuaded to take the matter to the international court of justice.

He says the PF remain committed to conduct peaceful campaigns run up to the ward by elections in Itala ward and in lukasha.

He took time to remind the UPND that they should not accuse PF of violence when they have a proven track record of violence in previous by-elections like Lusangazi, Mukushi and Mwense among others.

“Allow the people of Lunga to vote in peace and choose who they want to represent them,” he said.