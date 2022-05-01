UPND in Luapula Province receives more than 200 defectors.

Luapala PF provincial Youth Chairman Mr Newton Kalaba joined the red family with over 200 pf members from both Mansa Central and Bahati Constituency.

Other PF leader who joined is the Bahati Constituency Chairman Mr Mpelembe

Mansa Central socialist parliamentary candidate in the 2021 general election have also joined the Upnd party With the mansa Central socialist structures.

Mr Kalaba and other defectors were received in the party by UPND National Chairman, Steven Katuka and the Provincial Minister Mr. Derrick Chilundika