UPND IN MONZE REPORT NAKACINDA TO POLICE FOR HATE SPEECH

The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) in Monze District has reported Patriotic Front (PF) Information and Publicity Chairperson Raphael Nakacinda to Monze Police Station for propagating tribalism and hate speech .

UPND Monze District Chairperson Michelo Kasauta led the UPND leadership in the district to deliver the complaint letter against Mr. Nakacinda to the Police accusing him of using hate speech against people of Southern Province.

Meanwhile UPND Youth wing led by Biggie Chiiya has advised Mr. Nakacinda not to be used by the PF to fight his own people as he hails from Southern Province.

Mr. Chiiya says Mr. Nakacinda need to be schooled in politics of ideologies and not tribal hate as it stands a chance to divide the country and delay development.

He has warned that youths in Monze will conduct a peaceful protest against Mr. Nakacinda if the law does not take its course.

Mr. Nakacinda recently issued Tribal remarks against the Tonga and demeaned President Hakainde Hichilema.

Police charged and arrested for allegedly defaming President Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr. Nakacinda was reported to Solwezi Central Police Station by UPND North-Western Province Youth Chairman Bruce Kanema for issuing derogatory remarks against President Hichilema and the Tonga people.

And Youths in Namwala too reported Mr. Nakacinda to police for propagating hate speech