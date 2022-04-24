UPND in Western Province to report PF chairperson for information

PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

24/04/2022

Good morning Family and Friends…

On behalf of UPND North Western Province Youths, I want to put it on record that we are set to report Mr Raphael Nakachinda to solwezi Central police on 26 April 2022.

Mr Nakachinda will be reported for insulting His Exellence president HH and the entire Tonga speaking people when he featured on Hot FM in Lusaka province which we are of the view that Mr Nakachinda has continued to misuse his freedom of expression because even though we have freedoms but we must note that our freedoms have limitations.

We want to state that we will not tolerate anyone who will insult the president as long as we remain in the UPND leadership and we want to call on the opposition political parties that you have the right to provide credible checks and balances without insulting the Head of State or any other tribe.

Will not allow PF and it’s surrogates to continue insulting our president like they use to do when they were in Government.

It is our view that the Solwezi Central police will summon Nakachinda for interrogations.

God bless Zambia

BRUCE KANEMA

UPND North Western Province Youth Chairperson