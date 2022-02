KAMPYONGO SAYS: UPND IN PANIC MODE OVER KABWATA, THEY ARE EVEN MAKING HH WALK IN WATER

Former home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo says UPND is in panic mode over the Kabwata by-election, arguing that this is the reason why President Hakainde Hichilema is campaigning in flooded markets.



And Kampyongo says the reduction of fuel pump prices is temporal, adding that it has no significant impact on the cost of living.

Credit: News Diggers