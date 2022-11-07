UPND INFIGHTING: MAN PROTESTS NAKED OVER CADRE BEATING MAYOR’S WIFE(VIDEO)



By Evans Liyali

A member of United Party for National Development-UPND in Mazabuka, matched in the streets naked, when members of the ruling party staged a protest Monday afternoon against the alleged beating of Namwaka Lilanda, wife to Mayor, Vincent Lilanda.



Lilanda’s wife was involved in a confrontation with Mazabuka Central UPND Youth Chairman, Bright Hamweenda at Mazabuka Golf club, Saturday.



One of the protestors, Nicodemus Kalonga, threatened to stage a naked demonstration to State House if the President Hakainde Hichilema fails to end increasing tension and violence in the district.



Another UPND Member, Phinnias Mweene, demanded for justice in the matter, saying party members are not happy with the assault on Lilanda’s wife.



Earlier, Hamweenda, who narrated the ordeal to Byta FM’s Joe Pandwe, said the Mayor’s wife called him stupid and slapped him whilst he was engaged in a conversation with her husband.-Byta FM