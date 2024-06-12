UPND invited Lungu back into active politics, stop harassing him – Chungu

By Zumani Katasefa in Luanshya(The Mast)

FORMER Luanshya member of parliament Stephen Chungu has advised the UPND administration to revisit the taxation policy in the mining sector.

And Chungu argues that by perpetually talking about the former president, the UPND has invited “Mr Lungu back into active politics”.

He says once the mining policy, which currently favours foreign investors, is revisited it would help improve the country’s economy.

“They have two more years to go so it is up to them to revisit the taxation policies so that we can have more money in circulation,” Chungu told The Mast.

He said the withdraw of money from circulation has made lives of many Zambians unbearable as they cannot afford essential commodities such as mealie meal.

Chungu also urged President Hakainde Hichilema not to listen to people who are wrongly advising him on the governance of the country.

He noted that the same things that were happening in the PF government where leaders were told that everything is okay are happening today in the UPND administration.

“This is exactly what I am seeing, where our leaders were been told that everything is okay. This is exactly what I am seeing where these so-called praise singers are behaving like useful idiots are every day misleading the government,” Chungu said.

Meanwhile, Chungu appealed to the new dawn to stop harassing former president Edgar Lungu.

He said by perpetually talking about Lungu, the UPND has invited “Mr Lungu back into active politics”.

Chungu added that the UPND government should not heap their failure to govern the country on Mr Lungu.

“Former president Lungu has every right to come into politics. He has every constitutional right to come back into politics,” said Chungu.