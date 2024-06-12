UPND invited Lungu back into active politics, stop harassing him – Chungu
By Zumani Katasefa in Luanshya(The Mast)
FORMER Luanshya member of parliament Stephen Chungu has advised the UPND administration to revisit the taxation policy in the mining sector.
And Chungu argues that by perpetually talking about the former president, the UPND has invited “Mr Lungu back into active politics”.
He says once the mining policy, which currently favours foreign investors, is revisited it would help improve the country’s economy.
“They have two more years to go so it is up to them to revisit the taxation policies so that we can have more money in circulation,” Chungu told The Mast.
He said the withdraw of money from circulation has made lives of many Zambians unbearable as they cannot afford essential commodities such as mealie meal.
Chungu also urged President Hakainde Hichilema not to listen to people who are wrongly advising him on the governance of the country.
He noted that the same things that were happening in the PF government where leaders were told that everything is okay are happening today in the UPND administration.
“This is exactly what I am seeing, where our leaders were been told that everything is okay. This is exactly what I am seeing where these so-called praise singers are behaving like useful idiots are every day misleading the government,” Chungu said.
Meanwhile, Chungu appealed to the new dawn to stop harassing former president Edgar Lungu.
He said by perpetually talking about Lungu, the UPND has invited “Mr Lungu back into active politics”.
Chungu added that the UPND government should not heap their failure to govern the country on Mr Lungu.
“Former president Lungu has every right to come into politics. He has every constitutional right to come back into politics,” said Chungu.
Honorable, sure following up previous corruption cases and mentioning the debt amounts to talking about Lungu. In what sense? If you want to talk about Lungu’s come back or how you think he is being persecuted mustn’t you you talk about upnd and current govt? Not possible certainly as these are dependant variables. See how you’re also talking about yhe upnd, that’s what it is. Even for the govt have to refer to the past, UNIP, MMD and of course your PF which you don’t want touched. Don’t we continuously talk about one Zambia, one nation and referring to KK and others consistently. Only difference is that one is being talked about the good done while the other only bad. History means studying about the past to know the present and predict the future. Pipo should be free to talk about past present and future leaders. Those who think this is too much shouldn’t have joined governance and those who are currently ruling and are not comfortable to be talked about must leave, further; those who wish to be part of the game in future and think pipo mustn’t talk about them must not at all consider joining. We’re sick and tired of the same things, stealing from the citizens in the name of politics when these pipo are already way ahead previlledged than most if not all other citizens.