UPND INVITED ME

…and I gladly joined them – Hamukale

By Edwin Mbulo in Livingstone

I DID a lot for Zambia in my working career of over 23 years than I did in five years of political life, says former Southern Province minister Edify Hamukale.

Responding to a press query from The Mast, Dr Hamukale who resigned from the PF soon after its August 12, 2021 electoral defeat said he had resigned from politics but has since rescinded his decision and has joined the ruling party.

“I had resigned completely from politics and not just PF. One year later I received an invitation by UPND to rejoin them and I gladly did. I have behind me a 23-year-long management career and only five years were in politics. My employers in sequence are Zambia Sugar, Ministry of Agriculture, DMMU, Pannar Seed, Food Reserve Agency, New Holland Agriculture, Camco Equipment, and university lecturing,” Dr Hamukale, who was a nominated member of parliament, explained. “I had a life and career before politics and if you ask me, I would say I did more for Zambia in my career over 23 years than I did in politics over five years.”

Asked about general complaints from citizens that some members of parliament do not visit their constituencies, Dr Hamukale diplomatically answered: “Each MP has his or her own style of leadership which I have no reason to judge or condemn”.

“My approach was to be available to my flock/sheep 24/7 and to answer every phone call and take every citizen as equals. [Under] my administration we built Southern Province [to be] visible, the Kazungula Bridge, bus stops, markets, hospitals, secondary schools, expansion of power supply at Kafue Gorge Lower, dams, boreholes, etc. We received an award from Zambia Public Procurement Agency and the Auditor Generals’ Office in 2020 for recording zero audit queries and prudent financial management for four consecutive years,” said Dr Hamukale.