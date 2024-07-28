UPND IS A CARELESS GOVERNMENT- PETER CHANDA

UPND IS A CARELESS GOVERNMENT- CHANDA



… says the level of hunger in the country is unprecedented.



LUSAKA, SUNDAY, JULY 28, 2024 [SMART EAGLES]



New Congress Party NCP President Peter Chanda says the UPND is a careless Government that has no regard for the people.



Speaking when he addressed women in Chawama on Saturday, Mr. Chanda said the levels of hunger in the country is unprecedented.



He said under President Lungu and the PF people used to afford decent meals as compared to the UPND.



Mr. Chanda adds that the careless decision to sale maize that was in strategic reserves left by the PF Government is what has caused the escalating levels of poverty among Zambians.



” UPND is a careless Government, they deliberately sold the maize in strategic reserves to neighboring countries and today they come and tell the people that hunger is biblical. Under President Lungu the level of hunger cant be compared to the one under President Hichilema, this one is unprecedented,” Mr. Chanda said.



” The Bible says when the righteous rule people rejoice and when the wicked rule, people suffer. President Lungu looked after the people very well by also initiating various empowerment programs for the women and the youth. I can assure you that in the next one year seven months all this suffering will come to an end. In the meantime, as UKA we will look at the immediate empowerment programs for the women,” he said.



And Mr. Chanda said former President Edgar Lungu is the best choice for the 2026 elections and he remains eligible to contest.



” What we need to do now is to tell our children who didn’t vote well in 2021 to correct the mistakes they made in 2026,” Mr. Chanda said.



#SmartEagles2024.