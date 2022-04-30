By Daily Revelation Reporter

UPND is a cult and a criminal organisation, Raphael Nakachinda has charged.

And Nakachinda said he stands by his words, wondering how he could be arrested for expressing an opinion over his own tribe, saying it was the same as arresting a black man for allegedly discriminating against his own black race.

Nakachinda who appeared in court today and has been discharged from police cells after being charged, said “everything was upside down under the new dawn government”, and that there was no time for him to rest but to continue holding President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration accountable.

“What is also laughable is an attempt to charge me on a case to say expressing hatred against a tribe. Imagine the laughable nature of a charge. How can I be charged for expressing an opinion over my own tribe? It’s like a black man being arrested ati he’s discriminating against another race,” Nakachinda told Daily Revelation, adding that he found it laughable when the charge was read to him that he committed the alleged offence while in Solwezi. “So I get surprised that I was in Lusaka, Kabulonga, and at the same time Solwezi. There is nothing wrong in expressing an opinion over the capacity of someone…muntu unyina luhibo, in Bemba it is summed up as ubututu.”

Asked on assertions that he collapsed while in police cells, Nakachinda said: “Tho… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/upnd-is-a-cult-charges-nakachinda/