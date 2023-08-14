UPND IS A ONE TERM FAILED PROJECT – KALABA

Citizens First leader Harry Kalaba says the UPND government is a one term failed project that has messed up in all the sectors.

Addressing Citizens First party members during the unveiling of district and constituency executive committees a Kapiri Mposhi’s Peniel Lodge, Kalaba said that under the UPND administration mealie meal prices have continued skyrocketing, saying the failure by the current regime to honour its campaign promises; leading to the high cost of living has rendered the UPND administration a failed project.

The former Foreign Affairs Minister said that the UPND administration under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema will be a one term government owing to its failure to address the challenges facing the people of Zambia.

Kalaba said that the Patriot Front government left the price of mealie meal at K120 per 25 kilograms, but the price of the staple food is now fetching K300 per 25 kilograms under the UPND administration.

The Citizens First leader said the UPND pledged to to increase the number of bags of fertilizer under the Farmer Input Support Programme, but this has not been the case today.

He said that the Zambian people have come to realize that they were duped… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/upnd-is-a-one-term-failed-project-kalaba/