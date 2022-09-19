UPND is a threat to democracy – PF youth official James Mwape

UPND is a threat to democracy – Mwape

By Edwin Mbulo in Livingstone

LIVINGSTONE PF youth official James Mwape says the UPND is a threat to democracy.

In a statement to The Mast, Mwape who is the Livingstone Constituency youth committee secretary said President Hakainde Hichilema should stop prosecuting PF officials.

“Come 2026 tulakuntanda aisha (we getting you out, uncle),” Mwape said.

He claimed that President Hichilema is afraid of Bowman Lusambo and Joe Malanji and “wants the Kabushi and Kwacha by-elections to be held without the two”.

“It is hypocritical to hide in the name of love…it is dangerous to have a President who always wants to manupilate the Zambian Constitution. The UPND government is a threat to democracy. Some court judges are operating under difficult circumstances due to the pressure coming from the high office of the land,” Mwape charged.

He alleged that President Hichilema was using justice minister Mulambo Haimbe and the Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha to ensure the Kabushi and Kwacha by-elections are held without Lusambo and Malanji.

“President HH stop interfering in this case through Haimbe. No doubt HH fears the bulldozer and bonanza. The case is clear, the Constitutional Court ruled constitutionally that the two are eligible to stand. But HH is not comfortable to go in a by-election with Lusambo and Malanji,” he said.

Mwape further claimed that President Hichilema is “pushing for an agenda of one part state”.

“He has set goals for parliament to be full of UPND members so that he can be passing bills without any difficulties. His desperation will destroy the country. He wants to make sure that there is no strong opposition party in Zambia…” Mwape said.

He asked President Hichilema to respect the Constitution.