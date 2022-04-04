WHEN ELEPHANTS FIGHT THE GRASS SUFFERS
It would be foolish close to insanity to pretend that it was not the PF internal wrangles that brought down the Party.
Yes we had our very own big fish like Chishimba Kambwili and KBF Literally fighting the party and to think the loss of PF in the last August elections was because UPND gained popularity is far from the truth.
PF lost because our leaders were practically divided and at each other’s throats and so everyone suffered.
Yes we can forgive but forgetting is a whole new level.
Even now when we are in opposition, their is this sense of division amongst the leaders and thier followers.
You often hear statements such as no CK no PF, and the trend is slowly growing, forgetting that it was this very behavior that divided us on the first place.
And the leaders are quiet about the unfortunate behavior of thier followers forgetting that we support PF because of its ideologies, and our idea is to support who ever is elected as the president of the party even if that person is not other members preference.
But the unity of the party cannot be done from the bottom but from the top.
It’s therefore the duty of the heads of the party to put thier differences aside for the sake of the rest of the members.
The idea of allowing party members to claim that without an individual then thier is no PF, will only divide us further and by the end of the day, yes PF will die and members will find other parties to support.
UPND is at it’s weakest because they lack the ability to govern and the possibility of PF bouncing back is high but the unity of our leaders is the key to the simple equation.
Nipano Tuli
JOSH
No PF lost NOT because our leaders were practically divided and at each other’s throats. PF lost because it was cadres governing. We cannot go back to cadres governing. If UPND fails we have to find an alternative and PF is not among the alternatives. PF must die.
Upnd has not failed to govern. It is cadres like you that cannot get it into their heads that the NEW DAWN GOVERNMENT is allowing people like you freedom of speech. PF is dead no matter who you put as party president. The manners the boasting the lies and even the bad behaviour. It was a ten years of reign of terror.
Are you okay in the head? Failing to govern, are you normal? In pf can you walk with bally t-shirt without being beaten? Apa manje you can wear anything. This is time for intelligent politics not vamu pf vama cadreism please. Failed to govern, uchokela kuti? Njala yanyokola you have failed to govern your stomach. No more free money . Work.
Get this in your head Please. Leadership is the most critical and vital element in governance issues.
The head needs to lead and influence positive change. So far we have seen major policy and political changes only a fool can deny this.
In the passed the head showed no capacity to be dececive and it was costly. Lessons must be learnt if any progress should be made in our journey to hold our leaders accountable.
In your article your attempt to show weakness in UPND is ridiculous and absolute nonsense. How are the two leaders the same.
One for over seven years encouraged and failed to put caders under control and just watched our councils become cashless while thieves increased in cash meant for the ordinary citizen. This is the weakness you need to highlight not this nonsense you are giving us.
The current President made one declaration that caderism will not be tolerated and we have seen the council take back the running of all markets and bus stations. Is this not a show of power and good leadership. You want us to go back to your stupidity were elders and the poor are led by violent kids who you abuse. Absolute Nosense. We the senior citizens will not stand for this type of arrogance and primitive thinking.
We are very thinking citizens and see right through weak chaps like you who are bankrupt of any ideas and keep yapping nonsense.
We dont need this type of foolishness in our beloved Zambia. Change is here and it wont go away. Either. You conform to it or get thrown out as irrelevant. This here is a revolution and we are not going back just moving forward.