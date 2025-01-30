UPND is gone – Brian Mundubile

UPND is gone – PF, but UPND says it’s wishful thinking

WHILE the UPND is getting comfortable that they have managed to destroy and weaken the opposition and believe they will have an easy sail to victory in 2026, they should however realise their biggest opposition are Zambians who have been disappointed and frustrated by the monumental failure of the new dawn administration, Brian Mundubile has said.

But the UPND says Zambians are not ready to go back to what it had termed as the legacy of corruption, violence and impunity, claiming that citizens are enjoying peace which is the most prized virtue ever gifted to the people in the days of the opposition.