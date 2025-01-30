UPND is gone – Brian Mundubile

UPND is gone – PF, but UPND says it’s wishful thinking
WHILE the UPND is getting comfortable that they have managed to destroy and weaken the opposition and believe they will have an easy sail to victory in 2026, they should however realise their biggest opposition are Zambians who have been disappointed and frustrated by the monumental failure of the new dawn administration, Brian Mundubile has said.
But the UPND says Zambians are not ready to go back to what it had termed as the legacy of corruption, violence and impunity, claiming that citizens are enjoying peace which is the most prized virtue ever gifted to the people in the days of the opposition.
Ba Mundubile, UPND gone where? It is PF that is gone, gone into oblivion.
Zambians are suffering.UPND has weaponised this suffering,hence the prevalent trade in votes for mealie meal. Even Siliya has succumbed.
2026 is a different ball game.Mundubile may have the last laugh!!!
Hhmmm gone where?
BaTata aba who has woken him up?
It’s not good to wake up and start talking what others have already concluded.
First open your eyes, observe and recollect then talk maybe it can make sense.
Sir UPND is already in 2026; done and dusted just waiting for inauguration.
Gone where Sir?