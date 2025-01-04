UPND IS HERE TO STAY – MWALITETA



January 4, 2025



Lusaka – UPND Lusaka Province chairperson, Obvious Mwaliteta, says the thousands of Chawama residents who trooped to the Lewis Grounds in Chawama this afternoon to witness the ongoing Polling Station Committee audit signify the growing popularity that the ruling party has continued to enjoy.





Mwaliteta observes that the huge turnout during the exercise for Wards 1 (39 polling stations) and 2 (50 polling stations), in a constituency whose lawmaker has since gone AWOL, is a testament to the flourishing trust and admiration that President Hakainde Hichilema’s New Dawn administration has continued to attract from the masses.



He also told the people of Chawama that President Hichilema has their interests at heart and that the Head of State is working tirelessly to ensure that he makes their lives better.





Mwaliteta warned that even slightly entertaining the “Alebwelelapo” slogan is indirectly pledging a reversal of the numerous gains that the New Dawn administration has scored, such as free education; NAPSA partial withdrawal; reinstatement of meal allowances for university students; CDF increase; increase of Social Cash Transfer (SCT); Cash4Work; and the restoration of the rule of law and order.





The structural audit for polling stations of Chawama Constituency, held under the theme: “HH: NO CHANGE!” for Lusaka Province, is a continuation of the exercise that commenced on Saturday, 30th December, 2024, and will continue with the remaining constituencies within Lusaka Province.



The event was also characterized by the distribution of polling station registers and an emphasis on the need for more National Registration Cards to be obtained.





Mwaliteta was accompanied by his deputy for Political Affairs, Saul Cornhill Mwale; Lusaka District deputy chairperson in charge of Politics, Ackim Moono; Lusaka District Women’s Wing chairperson, Regina Phiri;





Others present where Lusaka Province Trustee, Chishala Kabaso, aka Chimwela; Lusaka Province chairperson in charge of Gender, Gertrude Sichombolwa; Provincial Chairlady, Angel Muuke; and Lusaka Province IPS, George Chili.



© UPND MEDIA TEAM