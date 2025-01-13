UPND IS IN THE STATE OF INTOXICATION AND CONFUSION- Laura Miti

UPND IS IN THE STATE OF INTOXICATION AND CONFUSION

Sunday, 12th January, 2025.

“Ruling parties get intoxicated and confused  when we are heading towards elections.


“All manner of nonsense is embraced from perceived voting blocks.”

“Now the UPND is saying that it’s valid for Marketeers to have a desk at State House. So that what, pela?”



“So we will have desks for Marketeers, Drivers, Jerabos, Grave diggers, Barbers, Musicians, Chiefs, Teachers, Witch doctors, Born agains, Doctors, Bana chimbusa, i mean, where does it end?”



Recently, Busaka Mumalikechi Ne Mustation Women Group Chairperson, Mirriam Masando, gave Muchima a 24-hour ultimatum to tell President Hakainde Hichilema that traders want a desk to address their issues in State House, and in response State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka says the request by marketeers to have a desk at State House was valid.

©️The Ballot | 2025.

