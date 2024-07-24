UPND IS MORE CORRUPT – KALABA

…says the tendency of using ‘imingalato’ by President Hichilema to make selected corrupt elements to look like saints should come to an end.

LUSAKA, TUESDAY, JULY 23, 2024 [SMART EAGLES]

CITIZENS First President Harry Kalaba says the UPND Government is the most corrupt regime in the history of Zambia.

Speaking when he featured on Live radio this morning, Mr. Kalaba said the fight against corruption by President Hichilema is mere rhetoric.

The CF leader adds that the tendency of using ‘imingalato’ by President Hichilema to make selected corrupt elements in his Government look like saints should come to an end.

He said under normal circumstances former health minister Sylvia Masebo must have resigned or fired following the scandal involving the diverted 61 containers of medical supplies.

Mr. Kalaba said under President Lungu, then health minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya was relieved of his duties in order to allow him to exonerate himself following the Honeybee scandal and this was what Zambians expected President Hichilema to do.

” The issue of the diverted 61 containers of medical supplies is not a small issue. It is important that Government assures citizens that the medicines contained in the 61 diverted containers is safe for consumption. Under normal circumstances, Sylvia Masebo should have resigned as health minister. Former President Lungu relieved then health minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya of his duties in order to exonerate himself,” Mr. Kalaba said.

” The UPND is more corrupt and their fight against corruption is mere rhetoric. Alot of money is going into corruption and the tendency of using imingalato by President Hichilema of making other corrupt people under his Government look like saints should come to and end,” Mr. Kalaba said.