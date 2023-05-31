UPND Is Politically Dull- Saboi Imboela

UPND IS POLTICALLY DULL, CHARGES SABOI

By Isaac Zulu

National Democratic Congress leader Saboi Imboela has charged that the UPND, as a political party, is politically dull.

In an interview, Imboela said that should stop their arrogance by reacting angrily to the Catholic Church over the issues they have been raising regarding the many challenges facing the Zambian people, but should learn to listen to the word of wisdom coming from the Church.

She explained that the Catholic Church has, from time immemorial, played a pivotal role in supplementing government’s efforts in the provision of social services; such as in the past health and education sectors, saying the UPND administration should not wage a war against the Catholic Bishops for merely speaking out on the numerous issues affecting the masses in communities.

Imboela reminded the UPND administration that the Catholic Church has been in existence even before the UPND could not form government, saying the same Church would continue existing even when the current regime loses power.

“I have been saying that the UPND, as a political party, is dull polically and I will say it again… they are politically dull. The Catholic Church has always been speaking out on injustices, persecution and other challenges facing communities from time immemorial. The Catholic Church has been in existence way back before the UPND existed and this Church will still be there even after the UPND is long gone,” Imboela said. “The Catholic Church and its Bishops have always been playing a pivotal role in the provision of social services such as education and health; therefore one wonders why they have opted to wage a war against the Catholic Church.”

Imboela said that, other than that, the Catholic Church has historically played an important role in the growth of civil society organisations, which she said has resulted in establishment of vibrant civil society organisations across the world. – Daily Revelation