UPND IS STILL SUBSIDISING FUEL – ALEXANDER NKOSI

The fuel subsidy was $67.4 million, broken down as follows:

$41.4 million was the loss government incurred by suspending tax on imported fuel while. $26million was being spent to absorb the price differential.

What government removed was the $26 million, implying that we will still subsidise fuel to the tune of $41.4 million per month for as long as this tax waiver remains in effect.