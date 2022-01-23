(SPIT IT OUT: LET IT OUT).

UPND IS THE GOVERNMENT OF THE DAY, LIKE IT OR NOT

Given Lubinda says, “we still have people in the system and they are loyal to us.”

We say, Lubinda is pregnant with illusion.

The PF cadre must have slapped Lubinda’s brains out of place.

Sean Tembo says, “there is very little difference between UPND supporters and a mad dog.”

We say, every dog has its day. Tembo must blame the big rabid dog in his head.

The puppy’s food (PF) that Tembo used to feed from was kicked out of power.

Raphael Nakachinda says, ” bika (teka) amatako panshi.”

We say, Nakachinda is too uncultured for his age.

Kafundweni tata ( go and get serious traditional teachings).

Bowman Lusambo says, “nga bwanga, bonse tu ka panda,” (if it’s about witchcraft, we shall all practice it).

We say, get behind us Satan! Lusambo, should deal with his frustrated demons.

Law is law, even to the foolish it remains law.

The truth is, UPND is the Government of the day.

There is no amount of misrepresentation, insults or falsehoods that will shorten the UPND five year mandate.

AMK