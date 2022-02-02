By Fanny Kalonda

SOCIALIST Party president Fred M’membe says the UPND is violent despite good pronouncements made by its leaders.

Dr M’membe says despite positive pronouncements made by UPND officials, the situation is different on the ground.

“What we are realising is that the UPND is violent despite the good pronouncements being made by the leaders. On the ground, the situation is different. Last week our campaign team was attacked in the presence of reporters. This week again we had two or three people injured but no word whatsoever by the police,” he said when he featured on Hot FM’s Breakfast Show yesterday.

“In Petauke, reports were made to the police but no arrests have been made to this very day. And now we were supposed to be in Kamulanga area, the candidate was already there but we were told to move out by UPND cadres. And our people moved out to avoid violence.”

He said the UPND was using the same methods that PF used of using state resources for campaigns.Dr M’membe also charged that the UPND were using fertiliser distribution and Social Cash Transfer programmes during campaigns.

He added that President Hakainde Hichilema and Vice-President Mutale Nalumango were not following the Kabwata parliamentary by-election campaign time-table set out by the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

“This is not news. We were attacked and reports were made to the police but no arrests were made. Government vehicles were seen and officials campaigning for the ruling party,” said Dr M’membe. “This by-election has very few campaign dates and no one can afford to follow the timetable.”