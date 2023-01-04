UPND ISN’T SCARED OF LOSING ELECTIONS, WE WANT TO LEAVE A LEGACY – MUCHIMA
By Angela Muchinshi
LANDS and Natural Resources Minister Elijah Muchima says the ruling party is not scared of losing any elections but only wants to leave a legacy of doing things correctly.
Muchima, however, says the UPND will be re-elected into power in 2026, although its focus now is stabilising the economy.
Speaking when he featured on Lwansanse Community radio station in Luwingu, Monday, Mporokoso PF member of …
(Full story @ Diggers.news)
Is this the same man that told us Forest 27 structures will not get demolished, as promised by Hakainde before he became president?
Is this the same man that said Hakainde is going to degazette more forests, for reasons only UPND know?
Is this the same set of politicians Zambians voted for to rescue them from harsh cost of living? To arrest PF thieves, the gassers, market arsonists, and to abolish cadres?
God must be sleeping for sure. I have no idea why Yo Maps thinks Lesa talala.
When muchima speaks he sounds authoritative and knowledgeable and I get excited that I will see action. Alas the man throws tantrums and hot air. Seemingly, the man wants to sound knowledgeable when not. What legacy when voted out because of incompetence? Learn fast and help the president deliver and leave behind a worthy while legacy. Such assertion of being voted out because of legacy is just daydreaming and utter nosense. Bwana muchima stop day dreaming and go back to work.