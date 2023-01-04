UPND ISN’T SCARED OF LOSING ELECTIONS, WE WANT TO LEAVE A LEGACY – MUCHIMA

By Angela Muchinshi

LANDS and Natural Resources Minister Elijah Muchima says the ruling party is not scared of losing any elections but only wants to leave a legacy of doing things correctly.

Muchima, however, says the UPND will be re-elected into power in 2026, although its focus now is stabilising the economy.

Speaking when he featured on Lwansanse Community radio station in Luwingu, Monday, Mporokoso PF member of …

(Full story @ Diggers.news)