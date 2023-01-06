UPND KASEMPA CHAIRPERSON SUSPENDED FROM POSITION

The United Party for National Development (UPND) Kasempa District Chairperson, Evanza Kapanza has been suspended from the leadership from the district meaning Kapanza who is also Shibende ward councilor cannot perform duties as district chairman of the party.

Speaking to journalists after addressing party officials and supporters in Kasempa district, North Western UPND Acting Provincial Chairman, Stafford Mulusa says UPND is a disciplined party and party officials have no moral right to lock government offices.

Mr. Mulusa says the suspension is to pave the way for investigation in order to fully understand what really transpared, adding that there are better ways of showing displeasure when a party official is aggrieved or offended by anyone in authority.

On 4th January 2023 Shibende Ward Area Councilor, Evans Kapanza locked the office of Kasempa District Administrative Officer, Neboth Lubelenga without his consent.

Credit: CBC News