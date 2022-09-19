UPND KID GLOVES METHODICAL HANDLING OF PF WILL COST US!- Larry Mweetwa

Larry Mweetwa

UPND KID GLOVES METHODICAL HANDLING OF PF WILL COST US!

We need a vibrant SG to go after PF. Let me remind you, when PF took over power, they made sure MMD was crippled to an extent that they even made sure there were two presidents in MMD all engineered by PF.

This is not what we fought for and hoped to see, we need to reform the party structures, we need an SG who understands what is happening both in government and the party on the ground.

We need someone like Mr.Mwaliteta. All PF SGs were tough. Remember Whynter Kabimba and Davis Mwila. Like what seer 1 is saying, what is happening now in UPND is demotivating to several of our members! Honestly we can’t have our president go waste time and resources on the Copperbelt like that. I doubt if people will campaign like the way we did in 2020-2021 to kick out PF.

#MWALITETA4SG