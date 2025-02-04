4th February 2025



PRESS RELEASE



UPND LIFE CHANGING POLICIES WIN HEARTS AND MINDS OF PETAUKE RESIDENTS



The United Party for National Development (UPND) has won over the hearts and minds of Petauke residents with its life-changing policies, earning their votes for the UPND candidate.



The UPND’s policies have resonated with the people of Petauke, who see them as a beacon of hope for a better future.

President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership and his party’s commitment to addressing the needs and concerns of the local community has earned their trust and loyalty.



As the UPND continues to gain momentum, it’s clear that their life-changing policies are striking a chord with the people of Zambia.



It is clear that with the 2026 elections on the horizon, the party’s ability to win hearts and minds of the Zambian people will be crucial in securing re-election 2026.



It pays to have a resilient, focussed and diligent leader like President Hichilema.



UPND ACCELERATING SPEED IN MOVING FORWARD



issued by:



Ruth Dante.

UPND MEDIA DIRECTOR



For more details contact 0976503165/097 5704808