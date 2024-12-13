UPND LOCKS OUT COUNCIL SECRETARY OVER CDF

… but secretary argues most CDF beneficiaries are UPND members, govt officials

Ruling UPND officials in Milenge district of Luapula Province have demanded for the removal of council secretary Liusha Inambwae for failing to help fund the party through the issuance of projects under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

But Inambwae expressed surprise on why the UPND officials wanted to have him removed when they and senior government officials in the district were the main beneficiaries of CDF contracts, saying he was in Lusaka to meet UPND national chairman Collins Maoma and local government permanent secretary Mambo Hamaundu to try to resolve the impasse.

Sources in the Ministry of Local Government have told Daily Revelation that UPND officials and members have demanded for the removal… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/upnd-locks-out-council-secretary-over-cdf-but-secretary-argues-most-cdf-beneficiaries-are-upnd-members-govt-officials/