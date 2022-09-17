UPND LOSS IN LUANGWA HAS MADE ME SHADE MORE TEARS

Alice Lungu Bweupe writes….

Am Alice Lungu Bweupe (Mrs) the elder sister to Allan Lungu the 25 year old man who was killed in Lusaka by 8 PF thugs for campaigning for the then UPND opposition leader HH and for wearing a T-shirt.

After he was killed, police refused to arrest the murderes for fear of being fired and thats how the case ended. From that day, I resigned from PF and i equally became UPND member like him.

Last year, instead of celebrating HH victory, i cried for one week with happiness after President HH won because I was conforted that the blood of my brother was not in vain. So when the Luangwa by-election came, I secretly donated some money to help frustrated UPND foot soldiers in Luangwa who were not given any money or food by UPND leadership reason at the party has no money.

I sacrificed my money to buy happiness because UPND winning any election cools my memory of my only sibling i lost at the evil merciless hands of PF. And similary, UPND losing like Luangwa ignites momories of my late brother. UPND disintergration and losing to criminals is really painful to some of us who lost relatives.

Am crying my people, siniziba vociita😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭.. May God forgive Former President Edgar Lungu for protecting former Inter City PF thugs who in 2016 beat up my brother to death for campaigning for President HH and wearing a UPND T-shirt in town. 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 Awe, chanibaba.