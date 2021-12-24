UPND Lusaka district asks Dr. Edgar Lungu to leave politics

The Lusaka district UPND have called on the Zambia’s sixth president to resign from politics. The party said this in an interview with ZNBC. The party added that it is illegal for a former president to continue engaging in politics whilst receiving public benefits including state security. In the 90s, former president Kaunda was denied state security that a rogue police officer even fired a gun at him at a political gathering.

Dr. Lungu, who is credited for purchasing the presidential challenger plane at $300m and largely contributed to the deteriorating of the economy, currency, rule of law and human rights continues to hold the position of party president of the patriotic front. The Lusaka district UPND have also threatened to sue Dr. Lungu should he fail to comply with the demands. This comes days after the Nigerian prophet warned Dr. Lungu that the Zambian people are after him, not the people around him that are been arrested. The propert further encouraged Dr. Lungu to contact him without fail.

In other news, the new Chief Justice has promised to introduce performance measurements to which judges will be appraised against. Chief Justice Mumba Malila has promised to bring in changes in the judiciary that would enhance the justice delivery system. In the last 10 years, Zambia experienced a highly politically charged judicially whose outcomes were predictable based on the persons political affiliation.