UPND LUSAKA IPS CONDEMNS ARREST OF ‘ZESCO PROTESTORS’

The United Party for National Development -UPND- has condemned the arrest of those protesting against ZESCO Loadshedding.

UPND Lusaka District Information and Publicity Secretary, Matomola Likwanya says police in some instances, have been overzealous with indiscriminate arrests, that to a larger extent are heavily decampaigning President Hakainde Hichilema.

He says what was wrong during the Patriotic Front regime must equally be wrong during the reign of the UPND administration.

He has reminded the UPND of their campaign promises on the basis of allowing people to express their fundamental freedoms.

He has congratulated the protesters for showing up even when many, who promised to turn up, later switched off their phones.

He says during the UPND’s time in opposition, whenever they protested, they were arrested and complained of their rights being violated.

He adds that even President Hakainde Hichilema advocated for his release from police custody after protesting and being detained for many days without police bond.