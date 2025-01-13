UPND MANDEVU CONSTITUENCY LEADERSHIP KICKS OFF PARTY MOBLIZATION.



UPND Mandevu leadership has taken significant strides in party mobilization efforts by convening with all 8 Ward Party Choirs.





During the interaction, Constituency Chairman Mr Njobvu urged women members to actively engage in mobilization activities, emphasizing their influential role in various spheres like markets. He underscored the unity and collective strength that women bring, reaffirming their pivotal position within the Party.





Esteemed Chairlady Violet Kumwenda also highlighted the cruciality of welcoming new members into the party to foster growth and secure victory for UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema in the upcoming 2026 elections.





The Constituency leadership through Chairman Njovu commended Aspiring Candidate Hon Ross Kasikili for his unwavering support and dedication to the party, especially in the mobilization efforts for the benefit of UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema.





Some dedicated leaders that were available during the meeting among them were, Youth Chairman Mr Sikeba, Vice Chairman Mr Sinkonde with other members of the youth wing, alongside Vice Chairman and Women’s wing lead by Chairlady Violet Kumwenda.





Let us rally together under the UPND banner, united in our dedication to moving Mandevu forward. With President Hakainde’s visionary leadership and our collective efforts, we are poised for success.



Mandevu is Red and Ready to move forward.



©️UPND Media Team