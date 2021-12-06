UPND MANIFESTO WAS INEFFECTIVE UNTIL AN ARTISTE BRANDED HH AS BALLY

….you can’t underestimate the power of art- Nakacinda

LUSAKA, Monday, December 6, 2021 (SMART EAGLES)

After successfully placing a premium on the art sector in the country by ensuring that the sector starts contributing to the economic growth of the country, the opposition Patriotic Front (PF) has hoped that the New Dawn Administration will not divert from such a progressive trajectory after realigning the ministries.

PF Member of the Central Committee in charge of Information and Publicity Raphael Nakacinda said those who are artistic have been very effective in transforming people’s lives.

Hon Nakacinda added that even freedom fighters including Dr Kenneth Kaunda packaged their messages artistically for them to attain the nation’s independence.

He stressed that the transformation of every society is the function of information.

Hon Nakacinda said UPND’s message had been ineffective until someone artistically branded President Hakainde Hichilema as Bally.

The MCC said this when he officiated at the “Ulichee Nsembe” play organised by youths at the Italian Cultural Centre in Lusaka yesterday.

“If you have the tools through which information can be passed on and affect someone’s life then you qualify to be said an agent of change. In Zambia, at a time of fighting for independence, all the people that are recorded to have contributed including Dr Kaunda were artistic in the way they packaged their message for them to achieve in attaining independence,” he said.

“Even the current President we have in State House, I think they had attempted for close to 23 years to package themselves, it looks like it was ineffective until an artist somewhere tried to convince us that Hakainde Hichilema is Bally. And through their packaging a gentleman from my village….is in State House today. So you can’t underestimate the power of art.”