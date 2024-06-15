UPND may be a one-term gov’t – Thomas Sipalo

UNLESS the UPND reforms and change its governance style to begin to meet the expectations of Zambians, there is a high likelihood that the ruling party could be a one-term in government as they would be voted out in 2026, Thomas Sipalo has said.

Mr Sipalo, popularly known as Komboni president and the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) national youth chairperson says the arrogance of the UPND along with its praise-singers had become so unappealing and unpleasant to Zambians and other potential new members to the extent that Zambians were so irritated with the kind of politics the ruling party was playing