UPND may be a one-term gov’t – Thomas Sipalo
UNLESS the UPND reforms and change its governance style to begin to meet the expectations of Zambians, there is a high likelihood that the ruling party could be a one-term in government as they would be voted out in 2026, Thomas Sipalo has said.
Mr Sipalo, popularly known as Komboni president and the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) national youth chairperson says the arrogance of the UPND along with its praise-singers had become so unappealing and unpleasant to Zambians and other potential new members to the extent that Zambians were so irritated with the kind of politics the ruling party was playing
Not may be, Mr. Sipalo, it’s actually already a one term government. As you correctly put it most Zambians are very very irritated with the Upnd style of leadership of lies, hate, massive tribalism, vengeance, pretending to be holier than thou but busy amassing wealth that is suspected to be proceeds of crime etc! Most people are saying , “mu 2026, fikalila fi Upnd . . . . “! You may think you are clever now, but will be foolish when the time comes! Economy is in a mess because Upnd is busy settling scores with Edgar Lungu by chasing after his close allies! Trying to find out he feeds Lungu with Upnd’s “confidential” inform! It’s only people who have never worked in government who think there’s anything confidential in government! It’s not possible in government. Government operates as a chain, it’s closely linked, so you can’t hide anything especially in this digital world. Late Kenneth Kaunda almost cried because everything confidential was leaking to the general populace, and yet that time there were no cell phones! How about now when individuals can take videos, photos record using their phones and transmit to others in a split of a second! And you punishing innocent people like Jay Jay Banda ati who is feeding Lungu with information. Just wait you will soon be back in opposition, and most probably never to go back in government because you have irritated Zambians very much! Even attempting to kill democracy by trying kill opposition. It can’t work. Those schemes are working against you ba Upnd because people are shocked! How can someone think of destroying the opposition. Opposition is not a particular political party! But opposition is people of Zambia. So whether you kill PF, the people of Zambia will still be intact and will vote you out because of your selfish tendencies and policies! As at now , on the ground, it’s Upnd which has died and not PF. Come 2026 some people will from Bp!