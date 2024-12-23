UPND may lose 2026 elections – Liswaniso



GILBERT Liswaniso has warned that the UPND risks losing the 2026 general election should it continue celebrating the Constitutional Court judgement that has nullified the eligibility of Zambia’s Sixth President Edgar Lungu to contest future elections.



Mr Liswaniso, the UPND national youth chairperson has cautioned the governing party against being complacent on grounds that former President Lungu has been knocked out of the presidential race but should continue with intense mobilization