UPND MAY ONLY WIN ELECTIONS AGAINST ME WHEN AM DEAD.” Lusambo

Opposition PF former Kabushi constituency member of parliament Bowman Lusambo says he will re-contest the seat, bragging that he can only fail to win it back if he died.

The Constitutional Court recently upheld the Ndola High Court’s decision to nullify Lusambo’s election as Kabushi member of parliament.

Commenting on this in an interview, Lusambo said no one could win over the “Bulldozer” in Kabushi.