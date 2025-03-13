UPND Media Director  Applauds Western Province Youths for Unprecedented International Youth Day Gathering

UPND Media Director Mark Simuuwe Applauds Western Province Youths for Unprecedented International Youth Day Gathering



Mongu, Zambia – The United Party for National Development (UPND) Media Director, Mark Simuuwe, has commended the youths of Western Province for their overwhelming turnout at the International Youth Day celebrations, describing the event as an extraordinary display of unity and enthusiasm.





In his remarks, Mr Simuuwe stated, “Congratulations, Western Province youths, for such an unprecedented gathering… what a big turn-out of youths at the occasion of the International Youth Day commemoration in Western Province.”





The event, which brought together thousands of young people from across the province, highlighted the role of youth in national development and governance. Various speakers, including government officials and civil society leaders, are addressing the attendees, urging them to take advantage of opportunities provided by the UPND-led government.





Mr Simuuwe emphasized the government’s commitment to empowering young people through job creation, skills training, and entrepreneurship programs. He encouraged the youth to remain engaged in productive activities and to take a leading role in shaping Zambia’s future.





The International Youth Day celebrations in Mongu featured cultural performances and exhibitions, with young entrepreneurs showcasing their innovations. Local youth representatives expressed gratitude for the government’s support, calling for continued investment in education and employment programs.





The UPND government has pledged to prioritize youth empowerment as a key pillar of its development agenda, ensuring that young people across the country have access to opportunities that enable them to contribute meaningfully to Zambia’s growth.



©️ UPND Media Team