HACHOOMBWA REQUESTS POLICE TO INVITE KAMBWILI

UPND Member BEENE HACHOOMBWA has requested the police to invite former NDC Leader CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI to help in the investigations into the death of OBED KASONGO.

Mr. HACHOOMBWA says Mr. KAMBWILI on 4th May in a Facebook post indicated that he knew the people behind the death of Mr. KASONGO and should help with the investigations.

He says it is time that the KASONGO family receives justice for the death of their beloved one.

Mr HACHOOMBWA said this in an interview with journalists shortly after he submitted a letter to the office of the Lusaka division commission at the Central Police.

He however expressed optimism that the police will expedite the matter SO that those that committed the crime are brought to book .

Mr KASONGO was the NDC National Youth Chairperson who died shortly after the roan parliamentary by election in 2019

(Source: ZNBC)