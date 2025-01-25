UPND MEMBER URGES HIS LEADERS TO ANSWER CALLS, ATTEND MEETINGS



By Boston Muvwanga



The Ruling United Party for National Development-UPND- member Vincent Siandyebe has complained against the continued absenteeism of UPND party leaders at their party meetings and lack of answering their calls.





Mr. Syandyebe has said that prior to their victory during the 2021 general elections, communication was powerful and UPND leaders used to be available to attend party meetings on time but now they rarely attend.



“Let’s work together as a team because when we work together it becomes easy , I remember in opposition we worked together and communication was powerful when a meeting was called leaders used to attend on time” Mr. Syandyebe has said.





He has said that this lack of communication is not good for the growth of the party because it is affecting the party’s communication structure and it’s growth.



Mr. Syandyebe has charged that some leaders have even gone to an extent of not answering calls of their party members when they are called to and attend party meetings to perform their party duties.





“Today some leaders are not interested to answer UPND members calls, I don’t know where we went wrong” he has complained.



He has since welcomed the call by the UPND chairman for elections and politics Garry Nkombo to call for fresh elections at party leadership level.





The UPND member has said that those that are not performing accordingly should not force themselves to be leaders in the UPND party but should allow their works to speak for them.



“I want to appreciate President Hakainde Hichilema for bringing peace in the country as promised during the campaign period, we must move in that direction” he has said.





Mr. Syandyebe has further urged the UPND party leaders not to become reluctant but to emulate President Hakainde Hichilema who has remained consistent delivering on his campaign promises.