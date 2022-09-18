UPND MEMBER WHO WAS ONCE SHOT BY PF’S HEARTLESS DAVIS CHAMA HAS DIED!!
A UPND youth who was shot by Davies Chama in Mulobezi few years ago has died. Mr Mbangu Mbangu died around 18:30 hours today in Mongu, Lewanika Hospital. The man really sacrificed for the party. So sad. May His Soul Rest In Peace!!
Politicians like Davis Mwila think they are more Zambians than other citizens. I do not understand the talk about national unity before we hold a truth commission about what took place during the misrule of the PF.