UPND MEMBER WHO WAS ONCE SHOT BY PF’S HEARTLESS DAVIS CHAMA HAS DIED!!

By
zamobserver
-
1
86

UPND MEMBER WHO WAS ONCE SHOT BY PF’S HEARTLESS DAVIS CHAMA HAS DIED!!

A UPND youth who was shot by Davies Chama in Mulobezi few years ago has died. Mr Mbangu Mbangu died around 18:30 hours today in Mongu, Lewanika Hospital. The man really sacrificed for the party. So sad. May His Soul Rest In Peace!!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

  1. Politicians like Davis Mwila think they are more Zambians than other citizens. I do not understand the talk about national unity before we hold a truth commission about what took place during the misrule of the PF.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here