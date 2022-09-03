By Kellys Kaunda

PERSONAL ATTACKS AND DIVERSIONARY TACTICS – A COMMUNICATION STRATEGY OF SOME UPND MEMBERS

“You went out on flimsy political appointment and you want to come and tell us below belt semantics. We know this game will be bitter, jealousy and chocking with Envy at how HH is fixing the Nation”. Larry L. Mweetwa.

This is a very educated young scientist living and working in the United Kingdom with a couple of degrees in natural sciences. The quote above was his response to an article I wrote on the job adverts of the position of ZNBC DG in which I said past governments have behaved the same way as the current government regarding the recruitment of the occupant of this position.

Why have I quoted him? I have quoted him because I have noticed a common strategy by some UPND supporters of resorting to personal attacks and downright insults when policy positions and decisions of government are challenged. It seems to me that there is need for the ruling party to embark on educating its digital army in matters of governance and public policy so that they may not embarrass themselves, their spouses, their children, their parents, their pastors, and their own government.

And for those of you desirous of taking part in political discourse, take courage and refused to be cowed into submission. Learn from UPND while in the opposition who refused to be cowed into submission even when they were under relent attack from some PF cadres and thugs. UPND have adopted similar tactics although in the digital space but with the same end-game: to silence any voice of reason and opposition.