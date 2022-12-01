UPND Members Won’t Get Special Treatment During Recruitment – General Mosquitto

UPND MEMBERS WON’T GET SPECIAL TREATMENT DURING RECRUITMENT – LISWANISO

By Nation Reporter

United Party for National Development (UPND) National Youth Chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso says members of the UPND should not feel entitled and expect to receive special treatment during the recruitment processes in various sectors.

Liswaniso remarks that a number of UPND members have been left out of government appointments because the process was for all Zambians and therefore preference was not given to UPND only.

Featuring on Millennium Radio, he said while UPND members have a right to complain about being left out in employment, he says it is important for them to know that all citizens are entitled to jobs irrespective of their political affiliation.

Liswaniso advises that UPND youths should not agitate about destroying the party on account that they did not get jobs in government or were left out in the recruitment in various government security wings.

Liswaniso says he is aware that some of UPND members feel left out, however advising them should to remain patient as their time would come to be employed.