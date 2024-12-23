*UPND MOBILIZATION STORM HITS PETAUKE*



_as Chairman Johabie returns to Petauke tomorrow_



22nd December ,2024



The UPND has turned up the heat in Petauke, with Eastern Province Chairman Johabie Mtonga leading the charge like a general preparing for battle. Armed with polling station audits and a plan to mobilize every corner of the Constituency, Mtonga is set to return to Petauke tomorrow for what promises to be an action-packed Mobilization mission.





Accompanied by his provincial team, the chairman is expected to spend days in the Constituency, ensuring not a single voter escapes the UPND’s message.





Meanwhile, the Provincial youth chairman Mr Lyson Nyirenda has taken a well-deserved breather, leaving the provincial squad to carry the torch.





With Mtonga’s “leave no stone unturned” mantra, Petauke is buzzing with activity as the party marches forward. As the by-election looms, the UPND’s commitment to President Hakainde Hichilema’s vision has never been more evident.



Issued by



EASTERN PROVINCE IPS Desk