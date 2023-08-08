UPND MOCKING ZAMBIANS ON COST OF LIVING – MSONI

ALL People’s Congress Party President, Nasson Msoni, says the statement attributed to a government official suggesting that the cost of living is not high, is provocative and insensitive to the plight of the majority suffering citizens.

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Elijah Muchima, has been quoted in one of the tabloids stating that citizens should get maize and have it milled as a response to the high prices of mealie meal obtaining in the country.

Msoni however, retorts that denying the rising prices of essential commodities in the country speaks to the extent that the United Party for National Development-UPND leadership has lost touch with reality.

He states that given this attitude, it will be extremely difficult for the current administration to find solutions to the rising food prices.

Msoni says the statement issued by the Minister is tantamount to mocking citizens, adding that the UPND government is contributing to the rising cost of mealie meal in the country through its appetite for making profits by reckless export of the staple food to other countries.

He remarks that no responsible government can deprive its own people the opportunity to access cheaper mealie meal but instead opt to export it to other countries in order to make profit.

