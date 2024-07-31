UPND MP demands Parly motion for Lungu to explain his wealth

By Chinoyi Chipulu

Luena member of Parliament (UPND) Mubita Anakoka has asked why the government has not given former president Edgar Lungu an opportunity to give an account of his wealth.

Speaking during urgent matters without notice in Parliament yesterday, Anakoka said Lungu should be given an opportunity to explain how he aquired his wealth in a short period of time.

"The nation has in the recent past weeks and months been treated to a situation that has caused a lot of trepidation. Madam Speaker reports come out everyday that an individual in one family has in the past gifted his children and members of his family hundreds and hundreds of property…