UPND MUST BE STOPPED…You can give them a 100 years and nothing will change -SILAVWE

UPND MUST BE STOPPED -SILAVWE

…as he writes;

A party in government that behaves like this towards it’s own state it leads can never bring economic prosperity to all the citizens. You can give them a 100 years and nothing will change.

The UPND is preoccupied with what they can siphon from the state coffers to benefit their own pockets and not harnessing the state to benefit all the Zambian’s.

Even slave trade was very legal but immoral. No amount of legal justification by attorney general Kabesha can make this right. This is plunder 101.

UPND lacks the moral campus to lead our people out of poverty and squalor compounded by the current high cost of living. Their attitude speaks louder than any speech or economic graph.

At this rate, UPND cannot be entrusted to soberly manage our state coffers, they must be stopped.

Silavwe Jackson

President

GPZ.

29/11/23