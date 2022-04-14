UPND must embrace Easter spirit, forget about the past – Sumaili
FORMER religious affairs minister Godfridah Sumaili has advised the UPND government to be an example of love and forgiveness, instead of remembering the negatives of the past.
In an interview, Sumaili said there should be no vengeance.
“And also speaking to the leadership of the government of the day, let them be an example of love and forgiveness. Let them release other people instead of always ….
Credit: News Diggers
We need Justice, it’s you who is calling it vengeance. You are living well on ill gotten wealth from private work and “blessers” whilst in the bank at the expense of another family, to misleading people that they can be “Christians for lungu” and befitting from the plunder of PF atrotious rule. Stop judging us ati it is vengence. You will not run away from your own judgement but we want our money back. All you former PF leaders are stinking rich and pretending you care for us now suffering masses. Awe bane.