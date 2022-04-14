UPND must embrace Easter spirit, forget about the past – Sumaili

FORMER religious affairs minister Godfridah Sumaili has advised the UPND government to be an example of love and forgiveness, instead of remembering the negatives of the past.

In an interview, Sumaili said there should be no vengeance.

“And also speaking to the leadership of the government of the day, let them be an example of love and forgiveness. Let them release other people instead of always ….

Credit: News Diggers