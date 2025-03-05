UPND Must Focus on Delivering Solutions, Not Media Strategies- Saboi Imboela

UPND Must Focus on Delivering Solutions, Not Media Strategies



5th Much 2025



The UPND government does not need changes to its media team to win back the lost glory they enjoyed while in opposition.



What the UPND government needs to do is fulfill its promises something Zambians have been asking for and restore essential services and affordable prices that were available when they assumed office. This includes ensuring a consistent electricity supply, not only to households but also to the many sectors that rely on it for their operations.

More critical than reshuffling the media team or creating new ministerial media structures is addressing key issues like reducing fuel prices, lowering the cost of mealie meal, and many other concerns that affect the daily lives of Zambians.





Zambians want to live better lives not the difficult life they are experiencing today.



Issued by:

Saboi Imboela

President – NDC