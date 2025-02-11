UPND MUST FORGET ABOUT MATERO, PEOPLE THERE DON’T WANT AKASO…Kaso And Matero Don’t Go Hand In Hand – MILES SAMPA

UPND MUST FORGET ABOUT MATERO, PEOPLE THERE DON’T WANT AKASO – MILES SAMPA



…Kaso And Matero Don’t Go Hand In Hand



Matero lawmaker Miles Sampa says UPND must forget about Matero. He says the people in Matero could vote for another party but certainly not UPND.



Sampa has rubbished reports that he has endorsed the aspiring UPND candidate. He has advised UPND not just to talk but leave people “ka something for food as they go round seeking for votes.



“They and anyone else that wish must however continue to campaign there but not just tok tok. They must remember to leave the people something small small for food or talk time. Short hands or kaso and Matero don’t go hand in hand. Friendly advice 😊” Sampa stated in a statement to dismiss reports that he had endorsed the UPND Candidate.



DESPERATION LEADS TO BOZA 😀

He stopped at the MP office where I was parked and sent people that he wanted to greet me. As a civilized politician, I went to greet him and the people he was with as they took pictures of me greeting them. Next they publish that Miles has endorsed them. Lol.



For now I am extra busy with projects for Matero residents & their welfare. I have not started politics yet as far as Matero ground is concerned.



Like anyone else however, Mr Mukobela is free to campaign in Matero but it is always the people of Matero that have the last say. It’s not UPND they want however that I know for sure. Their best chance was in 2021 with Tom Chocklate but 2026 they should forget.



MBS11.02.2025