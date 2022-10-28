UPND MUST NOW BE CALLED MOSQUITO GOVT FOR REINTRODUCING MALARIA IN ZAMBIA – NAWAKWI

Edith Nawakwi says the UPND administration must now be called the mosquito government for reintroducing malaria back in Zambia.

“We the voters are really really suffering. We are not only suffering from hunger , lack of money and inability to survive. We are suffering from the lack of focus by the UPND and it’s leadership,” Nawakwi said. “How can a government in office even fail to do simple public health activities? For example from the time that president Edgar Lungu handed over power to this date, Hakainde Hichilema has failed to do mosquito spray, now malaria is rampant. Wherever you go in the evening or in the afternoon, there are mosquitos everywhere. Are you telling me that the International Monetary Fund has put such a big hold on the Zambian revenue that you can’t even, Mr Hichilema afford to buy simple medicine to do indoor and outdoor spraying so that you save the Zambian people from this pandemic of mosquitos?”

She said the Bombay drain given to Zambia by the Americans was not a breeding ground for mosquitos, saying the drain has never been cleaned since the new government took over, and that everywhere there was dirt and squalor but worse off there were just too many mosquitos.

“This government came in with so many mosquitos. I will start calling them the mosquito government because there is no way you can ignore the fact that mosquito is number one killer of any African, malaria,” Nawakwi said “But honestly, honestly Mr Hichilema you mean you have no money to buy… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/upnd-must-now-be-called-mosquito-govt-for-reintroducing-malaria-in-zambia-nawakwi/