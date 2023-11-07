UPND NATIONAL YOUTH LEADERSHIP DISTANCES ITSELF FROM YOUTHS DENOUNCING ZESCO BOSS

The United Party for National Development (UPND) national youth wing has distanced it self from a video circulating on social media were some known (UPND) youths are denouncing ZESCO managing director on claims that he has maintained PF members at ZESCO.

UNITED Party for National Development (UPND) national youth deputy chairperson politics and mobilisation Trevor Mwiinde who distanced the UPND party from the youths in the video, says his executive committee is not in support of the youths in the video who were branding and denouncing not only the ZESCO managing director but also other Zambian citizens employed by the firm.

MWINDE who says the (UPND) and president Hichilema were elected on the premise of giving equal opportunities to all Zambians, says ZESCO being a cooperate entity operates independently and must be to gives all citizens jobs based on qualifications and not on partisan lines.

He says there are many strides that the (ZESCO) boss and his team have achieved since he was appointed that should not be trivialized, added that the power utility firm is for all Zambians provided they are qualified for the job.

The candid Mwiinde known for speaking the truth who says it is critical that Zambians coexist regardless of political affiliation, says his party will continue to promote unity and give all Zambians equal opportunities in all sectors of the Economy provided they are qualified for the positions in the job market.

The (UPND) deputy national youth Chairperson incharge of politics and mobilisation who says those in the party structures must follow laid down procedures before going to the media to issue statements to avoid denting the image of the party , also implored media houses to quote right persons to avoid putting organisation into disrepute.

MWIINDE who further urged youths to be werry of people who want to use others to fight their personal battles, has since advised UPND youths especially those in the party stratures against being indiscipline because UPND is a party that upholds discipline.