UPND Nchanga MP Hon. Derricky Chilundika Reject Vedanta

1
Derrick Chilundika

MP, CHINGOLA PEOPLE REJECT VEDANTA
Former Minister and Nchanga Member of Parliament. Hon. Derricky Chilundika reject VEDANTA.

1 COMMENT

  1. The man is just talking out bitterness because he was fired for illegal mining of sugilite.
    Yes Vedanta went rogue and misbehaved but that does not mean the mine was not theirs. We had opportunity to reclaim the mine using legal means but instead we politicized the issue and grabbed the mine illegally hence the impasse we had. The MP should know that we are now passed that stage of whether Vedanta is coming back or not, we are now just waiting for Vedanta to fulfill their part as promised, if not, we legally get the mine as simple as that.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here